Ice Miller Adds 4-Partner IP Team From BakerHostetler

By Jack Rodgers (June 14, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Ice Miller announced Tuesday that four former BakerHostetler partners have joined it in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., bringing along with them two patent agents and a paralegal. Jacqueline Lesser and Lesley Grossberg will join the Philadelphia office, and Kenneth Sheehan and Fabian Koenigbauer will be in the Washington, D.C. office, as will patent agents Eduardo Gonzalez and Michael Graham and paralegal Nancy Paine. Ice Miller's hires boost the membership of its IP practice by 30%, the firm said. Sheehan holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering and earned his law degree from St. John's University School of Law. He...

