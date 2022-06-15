Maker of Urinal Screens Can't Flush Suit Over Patent Threats

By Jasmin Jackson (June 15, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has refused to toss claims against a urinal screen manufacturer that its threats of patent litigation interfered with the sale of a rival's business, finding that the dispute is not too stale. U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot's Tuesday order rebuffed Fresh Products Inc.'s bid to ax Big D Industries Inc.'s tortious interference suit that accuses the manufacturer of intentionally tanking Big D's acquisition deal with "aggressive" patent infringement claims. According to Judge Friot, the suit is not barred by a two-year statute of limitations since the complaint doesn't clearly indicate the moment that Big D's expected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS