8th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Surgical Tool IP

By Jasmin Jackson (June 14, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said Tuesday that it won't revive a medical device maker's breach of contract suit against a rival over patents for a minimally invasive surgical tool, finding that its competitor was not a named party on an agreement establishing the rights to the medical invention. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that it wouldn't overturn a lower court's decision tossing Cardiovascular Systems Inc.'s suit alleging competitor Cardio Flow Inc. violated an August 2012 agreement dividing ownership of a group of patents for blood vessel surgery devices. CSI had argued that Cardio Flow's surgical device, known as Freedom...

