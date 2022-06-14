Fennemore Combines With Bay Area Firm Wendel Rosen

By Matt Perez (June 14, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Fennemore Craig PC announced Tuesday that it has further expanded its foothold in California by combining with the century-old Bay Area firm Wendel Rosen LLP, bringing its total headcount of attorneys to 250 across the western United States. Effective July 1, 56 attorneys and 45 allied legal professionals from Wendel will join Fennemore through the combination, along with Wendel's three Northern California offices for a total of 14 across Southern California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. The combined firm will be known as Fennemore Wendel in Northern California and simply Fennemore in its other locations. James Goodnow of Fennemore will remain CEO...

