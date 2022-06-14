House Passes Bill To Increase Security For Justices, Families

By Ryan Boysen (June 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives sent a bill to President Joe Biden's desk on Tuesday that enhances security measures for sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices and their families, acting just days after a man with a gun was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. The bipartisan bill, known as the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, passed the House by a vote of 396-27 after having won unanimous support in the Senate last month. Biden is expected to quickly sign the measure into law. The bill extends "around the clock" police protection to all members of justices' immediate families by amending an existing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS