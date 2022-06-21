Will BigLaw Regret Its Hiring Spree As The Economy Softens?

By Aebra Coe (June 20, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The 200 largest law firms in the U.S. boosted their headcount by an average of 5.6% in 2021 — the steepest increase in five years, according to the Law360 400. After a slowdown in hiring in 2020, law firms more than made up the pace last year, with a hiring frenzy in 2021 leading to an average increase in headcount of more than 3% among the 400 largest law firms in the U.S. and a 5.6% increase among the 200 largest, Law360 found. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1655312050598'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='350px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS