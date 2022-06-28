How M&A Insurers Can Increase Smaller Deal Servicing

By Hilary Weiss (June 28, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- With little pause, the surge in M&A deals seen in 2021 — with the highest deal numbers the global market has ever seen — has continued for the first half of 2022. And the boom has had a considerable knock-on impact for some sellers. The sheer volume of demand last year required M&A insurers to pick and choose the deals they insure, and this led to a reduction in insurance options for smaller deals between $50 million and $200 million. Although we saw some temporary relief at the start of year, as the arrival of new capacity for the new financial...

