Roger Stone Ordered To Turn Over Tax Records, Financial Info

By Theresa Schliep (June 14, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone must furnish tax records and answer questions about financial accounts after a federal judge Tuesday ordered him and his wife to comply with document and information requests from the U.S. in its $2 million tax case against them. A Florida federal magistrate judge said Roger Stone and his wife must comply with document and information requests from the U.S. government, which has contended that the couple used Stone's business Drake Ventures to hide their income. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) In an order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick M. Hunt said Stone, an associate of former President Donald Trump, and his wife...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS