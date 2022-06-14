Small Biz Debt Limit Raised, Crypto Exec Can't Ditch Case

By Vince Sullivan (June 14, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Congress took action to permanently raise the debt limit for small business Chapter 11 cases, a former cryptocurrency investment firm executive can't ditch his own bankruptcy case, and a bankrupt hotel company asked to deny a $6 million fee request from its own attorneys. This is the week in bankruptcy. Raise The Roof A bill extending COVID-19 measures to make more small businesses eligible to file for Subchapter V bankruptcies as well as increasing eligibility for individual Chapter 13 bankruptcies is heading to President Joe Biden's desk The Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act, which increases the debt threshold for...

