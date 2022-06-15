CEO Willfully Ignored FLSA In Overtime Row, 4th Circ. Told

By Hayley Fowler (June 15, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Three current and former sales representatives for an international food distributor told the Fourth Circuit that the company's failure to pay them overtime was intentional, saying a top executive admitted knowing about and ignoring wage requirements under federal labor laws. Although the employees largely won their overtime suit against distributor EMD Sales Inc. and its CEO Elda Devarie last year, they said in a reply brief on Tuesday that the lower court made a mistake when it determined the company's Fair Labor Standards Act violations weren't willful. Employees at a food distribution company told the Fourth Circuit that their chief executive...

