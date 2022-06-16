Judges Call For Greater Security Amid Attacks, Threats

By Hannah Albarazi (June 16, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A panel of judges Thursday said there's a growing need to protect judicial officers and their families amid threats and deadly attacks, with one Louisiana federal judge warning that American democracy may deteriorate if judges are afraid to implement the rule of law. Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, stressed during an American Bar Association panel on judicial threats that judges must be protected from intimidation in order for law and order to remain intact. The importance of judicial security was stressed just weeks after former Wisconsin state Judge John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS