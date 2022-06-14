Senate Confirms Romero As U.S. Atty For Eastern Pa.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 14, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Veteran federal prosecutor Jacqueline C. Romero has been confirmed by the Senate as the new U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Romero, nominated by President Joe Biden in April, spent 16 years as an assistant U.S. attorney at the Philadelphia-based office and will succeed Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who took over when Trump-era U.S. Attorney William McSwain resigned in January 2021. On Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Romero to the full Senate for a vote, which confirmed her Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania declined to comment. "U.S. attorneys serve a vital role in...

