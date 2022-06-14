Trumps Must Face NY AG's Fraud Questions, Court Says

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 14, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court Tuesday rejected a last-ditch effort by former President Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka to avoid questioning by state attorney general's investigators who are examining whether the Trump Organization defrauded banks and investors. Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr. and Ivanka must testify as part of the New York attorney general's probe into the Trump Organization, the state's high court ruled on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The three Trumps will testify under oath starting on July 15 for their roles as executives in the family business, according to a stipulation filed last week....

