Tax, Social Services And The Need For An IRS Overhaul

By Joyce Beebe (June 15, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Over the past few years and throughout the pandemic, there has been no shortage of complaints and criticism about the performance of the Internal Revenue Service. The backlog of unprocessed returns has led to delayed refunds, and taxpayers are often unable to have their phone calls answered. The situation does not improve when visiting IRS offices in person — it can take hours of waiting to have simple issues resolved.[1] In addition, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released in May shows that although tax audits have declined across income levels over the past decade, audit rates dropped the most for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS