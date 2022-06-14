Kentucky Gov. Creates Medical Cannabis Advisory Group

By Katryna Perera (June 14, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order on Tuesday creating a committee staffed by medical professionals, advocates, government officials and a Dickinson Wright PLLC lawyer to advise him on providing "relief" to Kentuckians through access to medical cannabis. In addition to creating the group, referred to as the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, the governor's order named its 17 initial members, who collectively bring experience in health care, criminal justice, medical cannabis advocacy and other relevant areas, according to an announcement from the governor's office. According to the executive order, Kentucky Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey and...

