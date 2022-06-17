Behind The Jan. 6 Panel, A BigLaw Vet Digs Up The Dirt

By Hannah Albarazi (June 16, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The chief investigative counsel for the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has carved out an unfortunately in-demand legal niche: Getting to the bottom of violent political unrest in the U.S. Virginia attorney and former BigLaw partner Tim Heaphy first dropped onto the national stage when he authored an independent report investigating the deadly 2017 white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, at which a driver plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring dozens of others. Now, his job is to get to the bottom of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS