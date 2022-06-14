Fla. Pharmacy Owner Gets 14-Year Sentence For Mail Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (June 14, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida pharmacy owner convicted of committing mail and health care fraud in a billing scheme has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, according to a judgment entered in Tennessee federal court Tuesday. Peter Bolos, who was found guilty of committing 22 counts of mail fraud and one count of health care fraud in December, will serve 168 months in federal prison plus several years of supervised release, according to the judgment. U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer issued a judgment ordering Bolos to be imprisoned for 120 months for one count and 168 months for other...

