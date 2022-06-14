Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Pharmacy Owner Gets 14-Year Sentence For Mail Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (June 14, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida pharmacy owner convicted of committing mail and health care fraud in a billing scheme has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison, according to a judgment entered in Tennessee federal court Tuesday.

Peter Bolos, who was found guilty of committing 22 counts of mail fraud and one count of health care fraud in December, will serve 168 months in federal prison plus several years of supervised release, according to the judgment.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer issued a judgment ordering Bolos to be imprisoned for 120 months for one count and 168 months for other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!