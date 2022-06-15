Ex-Weil IP Counsel Moves To Winston & Strawn

By Jack Rodgers (June 15, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A former Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP counsel who spent over 15 years with the firm has moved to Winston & Strawn LLP, the attorney recently announced. Robert Vlasis, who works Section 337 International Trade Commission investigations, pre-suit due diligence and other trial-related work in intellectual property-related cases, joins the firm as a counsel in Washington, D.C., according to his LinkedIn profile. He first joined Weil in 2007 and worked as a counsel in the firm's Washington office. Vlasis earned his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and earned his law degree while working as a senior accounting...

