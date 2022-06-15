Giuliani Wants Smartmatic To Pay His Fees In Defamation Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 14, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani on Monday lobbed a counterclaim in a New York state court seeking attorney fees against Smartmatic in its $2.7 billion defamation case accusing the attorney, Fox News and two of the network's hosts of falsely claiming the voting technology company helped rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. Giuliani, who is appealing a March 8 order that largely kept intact Smartmatic's defamation claims, argues that the lawsuit is baseless and challenges speech that is protected under the First Amendment, according to the five-page counterclaim filed in New York State Supreme Court. "Smartmatic's litigation tactics, including its...

