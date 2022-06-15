BCLP Helps Playtech Get Regulatory Nod For $250M Sale

By Najiyya Budaly (June 15, 2022, 12:38 PM BST) -- Gambling software developer Playtech PLC said Wednesday that it has received all the required regulatory approvals to sell its financial trading business Finalto to Gopher Investments for $250 million. Playtech, which sits in the FTSE 250 index, said that it has regulatory clearance to proceed with the sale to Gopher, an investment vehicle with experience in gaming and financials and an affiliate of TTB Partners Ltd. The transaction was approved by shareholders during a general meeting in December, the seller said. Playtech, which provides software for online casinos, said that it expects to dispose of Finalto, a trading platform for contract...

