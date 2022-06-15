UK Antitrust Authority Escalates Jus-Rol Merger Probe

By Najiyya Budaly (June 15, 2022, 5:35 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it has escalated Cerelia's purchase of the Jus-Rol brand from General Mills Inc. to an in-depth investigation, as the merger may have resulted in the lessening of competition for bake-at-home dough products. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has referred the completed acquisition of Cerelia Group Holding SAS of Jus-Rol from General Mills for a Phase Two assessment. The CMA undertook an initial Phase One probe in March to determine whether the merger raised plausible concerns over competition. The in-depth assessment launched on Wednesday happens if the regulator finds a realistic prospect that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS