Scandinavian Cos. Near $2.2B Cross-Border Energy Merger

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 15, 2022, 2:50 PM BST) -- Two Scandinavian energy companies announced on Wednesday that an offer of $2.2 billion for a cross-border merger would be finalized by the end of the month after Sweden-based Lundin Energy fulfilled its conditions to close the deal. Exploration and production company Aker BP, which is based in Norway, and the Norwegian oil and gas subsidiary of Lundin Energy are poised to become a single entity by June 30. It is expected to become a $20.4 billion entity and the second-largest oil and gas producer of the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to Aker BP. The Swedish company created Lundin Energy MergerCo AB earlier...

