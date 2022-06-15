Biotech Farming SPAC Merger Creates $504M Public Co.

By Elaine Briseño (June 15, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Molecular farming and food technology company Moolec Science, advised by Linklaters LLP, plans to go public by merging with shell company LightJump Acquisition Corp, led by K&L Gates LLP, creating a business valued at $504 million, according to an announcement Wednesday. Moolec, according to Wednesday's statement, would be the first molecular farming and food technology company to be listed on the Nasdaq. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022, and will result in Moolec being listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MLEC." The merger is expected to result in $138 million in cash for...

