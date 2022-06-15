Shipping Payments Biz Lands $130M Blackstone Investment

By McCord Pagan (June 15, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Freight shipping payments platform PayCargo LLC said Wednesday it received a $130 million investment from Blackstone Growth to support its domestic and international growth, product development, and potential mergers and acquisitions. The funding for Coral Gables, Florida-based PayCargo comes a year after the company's last publicized investment, a $125 million Series B round from Insight Partners. And in September 2020, PayCargo landed a $35 million investment also from Insight, according to a statement from the time. "Our partnership with Blackstone plays an important role in furthering our commitment to transforming the movement of goods and fostering increased efficiencies through PayCargo's payment...

