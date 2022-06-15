Ex-Bosses Get 11-Year Sentences For £37M Rainforest Fraud

By Sophia Dourou (June 15, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- A London court sentenced two former directors of an ethical investment scheme on Wednesday to 11 years each for defrauding investors out of nearly £37 million ($46.5 million) through the promotion of Brazilian forestry scheme. Two ex-directors of an ethical investment scheme have been sentenced to 11 years each for defrauding investors out of nearly £37 million ($46.5 million) through the promotion of Brazilian forestry scheme. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images) Andrew Skeene, 44, and Omari Bowers, 45, were also each disqualified at Southwark Crown Court from being company directors for 10 years for abusing their position as former directors of...

