Corp Group Banking Gets Nod On Ch. 11 Plan With Releases

By Vince Sullivan (June 15, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Corp Group Banking, a bankrupt Chilean holding company, overcame objections from the U.S. bankruptcy watchdog Wednesday to receive a Delaware judge's blessing for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation along with the third-party releases that drew the opposition to the plan. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Andrew L. Magaziner of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP said the plan was being presented on a nearly unopposed basis after the company reached settlement with its creditor groups, leaving just the objections of the Office of the U.S. Trustee on the table. After hearing testimony from Corp Group's independent director and arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS