How ITC Is Addressing Its Importation Requirement

By Elizabeth Niemeyer (June 15, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A distinguishing aspect of a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation under Section 337 from a district court action is the importation requirement — the accused product must have been imported, or sold for importation, into the U.S. Specifically, depending on the basis for the alleged violation, the statute requires either unfair acts "in the importation of articles ... into the United States, or in the sale of such articles"[1] or the "importation into the United States, the sale for importation, or the sale within the United States after importation" of an article accused of infringing an intellectual property right.[2] A well-pled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS