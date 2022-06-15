Biden Atty Who Ushered Jackson Nom Leaving White House

By Jack Karp (June 15, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The White House counsel who played a key role in getting the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court is leaving the Biden administration, the White House announced Wednesday. Dana Remus, who helped President Joe Biden select and confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, will step down at the end of the month, according to the announcement. "I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law....

