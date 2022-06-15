Biden Unveils Picks For D.C., 5th And 9th Circs.

By James Arkin (June 15, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden announced three new appellate court nominees Wednesday, tapping a U.S. Department of Justice attorney to the D.C. Circuit in addition to picks for the Fifth and Ninth Circuits. President Joe Biden, shown here at a White House event on June 13, announced three new appellate court nominees Wednesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The new slate, which also includes four district court nominees in Puerto Rico and Minnesota, is Biden's 19th round of judicial nominations. He has now made 105 federal judge nominations, according to the White House. Biden's pick for the D.C. Circuit is Bradley N. Garcia, a deputy...

