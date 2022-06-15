Truck Insurer 'Jumped The Gun' With Suit, Judge Told

By Ben Zigterman (June 15, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Federated Mutual Insurance Co. asked a North Dakota federal judge to dismiss a coverage suit over the death of a construction worker killed by a dump truck, arguing Wednesday that Great West Casualty Co. "jumped the gun" with its suit. While the husband of the killed worker has threatened the dump truck driver with a wrongful death suit, Federated Mutual argued that an underlying suit has to be filed before the coverage issue can be decided. "Great West has jumped the gun. Any insurance coverage issues that might later arise as between Federated and its insured, if any, would not be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS