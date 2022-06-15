3rd Circ. Says Inmates Have Right To Access Legal Materials

By Bill Wichert (June 15, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Prisoners may bring claims alleging they were denied access to legal materials while they were pursuing civil rights cases from behind bars, the Third Circuit said Wednesday in a precedential opinion setting forth that right to access the courts. In Pennsylvania state inmate Michael Rivera's lawsuit against corrections officers and a prison law librarian over access to materials for his civil rights trial, a three-judge panel ruled that the defendants were entitled to qualified immunity since the right was not "clearly established" at the time in question but that such claims from prisoners would be allowed going forward. Writing for the...

