Full Fed. Circ. Not Interested In Hirshfeld-Arthrex Debate

By Dani Kass (June 15, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused a Samsung unit's request to reconsider allowing rehearings of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions to be held by a temporary U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leader, rather than a confirmed director. The court denied a rehearing petition filed by Samsung's Corephotonics Ltd., which has been attempting to revive a mobile phone camera patent Apple had successfully challenged at the PTAB. The appeal hinged on Corephotonics' argument that it was entitled to appeal for review by now-Director Kathi Vidal, rather than interim leader, Drew Hirshfeld — an argument the Federal Circuit refused in a separate...

