NY Courts End Mask Mandate For The Vaccinated

By Frank G. Runyeon (June 15, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- New York state courts administrators announced Wednesday that they will end courthouse social distancing and their mask mandate effective Thursday for all who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Unvaccinated people may also remove their masks to speak in court. Unvaccinated court system employees who received religious or medical exemptions, however, must continue to wear masks in courthouses at all times and get tested weekly. In April, the Office of Court Administration fired 103 employees who didn't comply with its vaccine mandate. In an all-staff memo on Wednesday, court administrators laid out the new policy rolling back the masking requirements for judges,...

