Senate Panel Advances 1st, 2nd Circ. Picks

By James Arkin (June 16, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced President Joe Biden's nominees to the First and Second Circuits, along with district court picks in Washington and Colorado. The committee voted 12-10 to advance both U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam's nomination to the Second Circuit and Rhode Island Public Defender Lara E. Montecalvo's nomination to the First Circuit. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., joined all the committee's Democrats in voting to advance both nominees. The committee also advanced U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Nin-Yuen Wang's nomination to the District of Colorado and MacDonald Hoague & Bayless partner Tiffany M. Cartwright to the Western District...

