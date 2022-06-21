Vidal Pledges Action Soon On IPR Denials, Director Review

By Ryan Davis (June 21, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Tuesday that policy announcements on key issues like inter partes review denials and director reviews are coming "sooner rather than later," and that she's aiming to craft policies that are "best for the country." Vidal spoke alongside acting Deputy Director Drew Hirshfeld, who was marking his last day in office, at a webinar hosted by IPWatchdog. She said that since taking office in April, she's been reviewing comments and soliciting feedback as she prepares to unveil new policies on when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can decline to review patents and...

