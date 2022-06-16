Jan. 6 Hearing Details Pressure Campaign On Pence

By James Arkin (June 16, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence faced relentless pressure from Donald Trump and an attorney advising the then-president to block the electoral count in Congress and overturn the 2020 election results, according to testimony Thursday at a hearing of the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee heard testimony from two witnesses: Greg Jacob, former counsel to Pence, and former Fourth Circuit Judge J. Michael Luttig, who informally advised Pence and his staff on issues related to the vice president's role in the certification of the election. Jacob testified about his repeated interactions with attorney John Eastman, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS