6th Circ. Axes Debt Collector's Victory In Spousal Liability Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (June 16, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has reversed a summary judgment win for debt collector and law firm Finley & Co. LPA, finding the firm wrongfully filed suit against a debtor's wife before exhausting its collection efforts against the debtor himself. In a published opinion filed Wednesday and written by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Allen Griffin, the appellate panel sided with Michelle L. Snyder in finding that Finley's underlying debt collection suit naming her as a defendant was baseless. The panel said the debt collector didn't follow the express commands of the Ohio Supreme Court's 2018 decision in Embassy Healthcare v. Bell, in which...

