CVS Can't Force Drug Pricing Suit Into Arbitration

By Josh Liberatore (June 16, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge denied CVS' bid to force into arbitration one of several suits by insurers accusing it of fraudulently inflating drug reimbursement rates, rejecting the pharmacy chain's argument that those claims are subject to a recently discovered arbitration agreement. In an order filed under seal Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith ended CVS' hopes of arbitrating its dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. CVS said in February that it learned through discovery that its contract with BCBS Florida had a direct arbitration agreement that encompasses "any controversy or claim arising out of or relating...

