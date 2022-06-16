London's BMS Buys Australian Retail Broker SRG Group

By Dawood Fakhir (June 16, 2022, 3:46 PM BST) -- London-based insurance and reinsurance broker BMS said it agreed to acquire Australian corporate retail broker SRG Group to expand its existing operations in Western Australia. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will add more geographies to BMS' footprint including Queensland. BMS already had offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane and both companies were operating in Perth, according to their websites. "Our decision to partner with BMS stems from the clear alignment between our two cultures and shared ambition that is so important to success in this market," said Rod Fitzgerald, managing director of SRG. Nick Cook, the...

