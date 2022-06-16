Paul Hastings Hires M&A Expert For London Office

By Irene Madongo (June 16, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- Paul Hastings LLP said on Thursday that it has appointed mergers and acquisitions specialist Tom Cartwright as a partner in its London office, as it looks to strengthen its transactions business. Cartwright, a former partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, focuses on advising private equity sponsors, sovereign wealth funds and mergers and acquisitions, transactions, Paul Hastings said. The new recruit also specializes in family offices on private equity investments and represents corporations in the U.K. and internationally, the law firm said. The company added that Cartwright, who joined on Thursday, "adds firepower" to its growing London office, which has increased...

