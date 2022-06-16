Telus Buys Health Biz LifeWorks For $2.2B In 3-Firm Deal

By McCord Pagan (June 16, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Canadian telecommunications giant Telus Corp., advised by Stikeman Elliott LLP and Clifford Chance LLP, said Thursday it's buying health and wellness business LifeWorks, represented by Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, for about CA$2.9 billion, including debt (about $2.24 billion). Telus is set to acquire all the shares of LifeWorks at an 89% premium to its 20-day average share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange in a deal that complements Telus Health's existing capabilities as a digital health provider, according to a statement. "Today's announcement will enable us to combine the respective skills and capabilities of LifeWorks and Telus Health, creating a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS