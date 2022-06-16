Axiom Fund Atty Says He's Been 'Living Under A Microscope'

By Sophia Dourou (June 16, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- A lawyer accused of pocketing millions of pounds of investors' money from an offshore fund told a jury Thursday that he'd "lived under the microscope" since allegations against him emerged eight years earlier. Giving evidence at his Southwark Crown Court trial, Timothy Schools said that after an article accusing him of professional misconduct emerged in investigations website Offshore Alerts in August 2012, he became "concerned" about the impact on investors in a Cayman Islands fund. Lawyers Schools, 61, and Richard Emmett, 47, and independent financial adviser David Kennedy, 67, are accused of defrauding investors in the Axiom Legal Financing Fund, which...

