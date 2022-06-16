Winston & Strawn Adds 2 More Partners In New Miami Shop

By Madison Arnold (June 16, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added two more corporate partners to its month-old Miami office from McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Jones Day, making the duo the first new additions to the shop since its launch. The firm announced Thursday the additions of Craig V. Rasile and Nicholas E. Rodríguez, who will join the six original partners in the Miami office. Winston & Strawn added that it believes it will make more new Miami partner announcements in the near future. "Miami is a magnet for capital formation, innovation, and business growth. That has spurred an increased demand for talented lawyers...

