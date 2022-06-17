TransPerfect Seeks $3.2M Fee Award Reargument

By Michele Gorman (June 17, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- TransPerfect Global has urged the Delaware Supreme Court to let it reargue its unsuccessful appeal of the recent $3.2 million Chancery Court fee award ruling that affirmed a contempt finding against the company. TransPerfect and its president and CEO, Philip R. Shawe, asked the state's high court Wednesday for a chance to reargue their challenge of the Chancery's contempt finding against TPG and reverse the June 1 Supreme Court decision that upheld it. The decision seemed to have the potential to end litigation that began in 2014 with a profoundly soured relationship between Shawe and Elizabeth Elting, co-founders of a successful international...

