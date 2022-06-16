Holland & Knight Absorbs Pircher Nichols For New LA Office

By Anna Sanders (June 16, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP will open a new Los Angeles office by absorbing local real estate shop Pircher Nichols & Meeks LLP, the BigLaw firm announced Thursday. The group includes 17 attorneys and nine staffers who will make up the firm's new Century City office, with Holland & Knight assuming Pircher Nichols' lease there at 1901 Avenue of the Stars, according to a spokesperson. The addition is meant to strengthen Holland & Knight's capabilities in complex real estate transactions by dedicating more resources to clients, as well as increase the firm's California footprint to four offices including Los Angeles, San Francisco...

