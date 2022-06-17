Veolia Proposes Sale Of Suez's UK Waste Biz After CMA Probe

By Dawood Fakhir (June 17, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- Water and waste management company Veolia Environnement SA said it will sell all the waste business in the U.K. belonging to Suez SA — the company it acquired in 2021 — after it could not receive a green light for the merger from the country's competition watchdog. Veolia said Thursday that it took the decision to bring an end to the long waiting period that the Competition and Markets Authority has subjected it to. It said it will now be able to give its exclusive attention to the combined company. "This drastic decision is an effective response to the intransigence of the CMA,"...

