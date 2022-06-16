Okla. Attys Charged In Alleged Medical Pot Licensing Scheme

By Sam Reisman (June 16, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Two Oklahoma attorneys have been charged with conspiring to skirt the state's residency requirements for medical marijuana operators, the state attorney general announced Thursday. Attorneys Logan Jones, 56, and Eric Brown, 41, of the Tulsa law firm Jones Brown PLLC are accused of pairing out-of-state clients with firm employees who served as fronts for would-be cannabis operators applying for licenses to grow marijuana. When Oklahoma's medical marijuana program went into effect, state law required license candidates to have a supermajority owner who could attest to having state residency for two years before filing their application. According to charging documents, Jones and...

