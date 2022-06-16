Pa. Court Halts Recall Of Cannabis Vape Products

By Katryna Perera (June 16, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- National cannabis giant Jushi Holdings has said its vaporized medical marijuana products will soon be back on shelves in Pennsylvania after a state court halted a recall issued earlier this year by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Jushi made a public announcement Thursday stating that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania had granted an application by Medical Marijuana Access & Patient Safety Inc., also known as MMAPS, to lift the automatic stay of injunctive relief that the court had ordered June 2, which in turn halts the state DOH's recall. A spokesperson for the DOH confirmed the announcement, stating in an email to...

