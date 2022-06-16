Scientists Say EPA Can Use Chemical Regs To Rein In GHG

By Clark Mindock (June 16, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Climate scientists on Thursday urged the Biden administration to explore a novel regulatory approach toward decarbonization and the phasing out of fossil fuels, arguing that the government has the authority to do so under the nation's toxic substances law. In a petition filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a group of scientists demanded that the government consider rulemaking under the Toxic Substances Control Act, or TSCA, that would effectively eliminate the use of fossil fuels and require agencies to clean up greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that cause climate change. The group said the government's authority stems from TSCA's requirement...

