CFPB Lays Out Overdraft Metrics To Guide Its Bank Scrutiny

By Jon Hill (June 16, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday identified some of the data points it is collecting that could help determine which banks will be targeted for additional supervisory scrutiny as part of the agency's effort to rein in overdraft fees. In a blog post, CFPB supervision officials disclosed certain overdraft-related metrics they said the agency has requested from more than 20 financial institutions since the start of the year. The agency also released a questionnaire being sent to banks that asks for more detailed quantitative information about their overdraft programs, including revenue figures. "We intend to use this information to...

